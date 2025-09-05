Mumbai’s Ganesh Visarjan Gets Hi-Tech Security: 21,000 Police, Drones And AI On Duty

More than 21,000 police personnel will be on duty across Mumbai during Anant Chaturdashi to ensure safe and smooth Ganesh idol immersions, which mark the final day of the festival. The force will include 12 additional commissioners, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers, and 18,000 constables, officials said.

This year, authorities are stepping up security measures like never before. For the first time, Mumbai Police will use artificial intelligence to manage routes and give real-time traffic updates. The city is preparing for the immersion of over 1.75 lakh household idols and nearly 6,500 community idols at beaches, lakes, and 205 artificial ponds set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The police have planned the security arrangements along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Officials said lifeguards will also be posted at all immersion sites.

In addition, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, four units of the Central Armed Police Forces, quick response teams, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be on duty.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the city, while drones will monitor crowds at key locations. Private drones are strictly banned to avoid interfering with official surveillance.

The police have planned the security arrangements in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Traffic police will also be on duty across the city to ensure smooth vehicle movement, said Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).