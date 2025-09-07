Bomb Threat At Mumbai’s Nair Hospital Days After 400kg RDX In City Alert

Mumbai’s Nair Hospital received a bomb threat on Sunday, prompting a swift security response from the authorities.

According to officials, an email claiming that the hospital would be blown up was sent to the Dean’s official account late on Saturday night, around 11 pm.

Following the alert, police personnel, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted an extensive search of the premises.

After several hours of inspection, no suspicious object was found, and officials later confirmed the threat was a hoax.

34 “Human Bombs” Loaded With 400 Kg Of RDX

The development comes only two days after Mumbai was shaken by a threatening call, which claimed that 34 “human bombs” loaded with 400 kg of RDX had been placed in vehicles across the city to “shake the entire city.”

The threat message, citing a group identified as ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi,’ triggered an alarm just days before the grand Anant Chaturthi celebrations.

Police Arrest Accused

Police on Saturday arrested a man identified as Ashwini in Noida in connection with the 400 kg of RDX explosion threat.

Investigations found that Kumar, who claims to be an astrologer and Vastu consultant, had allegedly sent the threat email using the name of his former associate, Firoz. The two had a fallout after Firoz filed a case against Kumar in Patna in 2023, which resulted in a three-month prison term for him.

Police suspect the email was part of Kumar’s attempt to frame Firoz and take revenge over their past dispute.

A case has been registered at Worli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities also seized multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and other digital devices from Kumar’s possession.

Previous Bomb Hoax Incidents In Mumbai

This is not the first such incident in recent months. On July 26, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) received a bomb threat, prompting a swift search by security forces. A phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, had warned that a bomb would be planted at the railway station. Following the alert, teams from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police conducted a thorough search, but no suspicious items were found.

