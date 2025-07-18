Mumbai: Several Injured After Portion Of Chawl Collapses In Bandra East
Several people were injured after a portion of a Chawl structure collapsed in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East following a suspected cylinder blast on Friday morning, Mumbai Police said.
