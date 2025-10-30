Mumbai Shocked As Man Takes 20 Children Hostage In Acting Studio; All Kids Safe, Accused Arrested

Mumbai was rocked on Thursday afternoon after a man allegedly took around 15 to 20 children hostage at an acting studio in the city’s suburban area. The incident occurred at the R.A. Studio, where acting classes and auditions were underway on the first floor.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rohit Arya— a YouTuber who had been conducting auditions at the studio for the past few days — called several children for an acting session. Out of nearly 100 participants, he reportedly allowed about 80 to leave, while locking the remaining children inside a room.

In a video released on social media, Arya said that he doesn't want money but answer of some questions and counter questions from the authorities.

Residents nearby raised an alarm after noticing children peering out of the studio’s windows, prompting panic in the area. Police teams quickly surrounded the building and launched a rescue operation.

Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai.

Cops in talk with suspect.



मुंबई के पॉवई में बड़ा हादसा

RA स्टूडियो में आरोपी रोहित आर्या ने बच्चों को बंधक बनाया है —

बताया जा रहा है कि उन्हें ऑडिशन के नाम पर बुलाया गया था।



पुलिस मौके पर है और बातचीत जारी… pic.twitter.com/lTi32T9wpn — Gaurav (@Gaurav_truth) October 30, 2025

After negotiations, officers managed to apprehend the accused and ensure the safe release of all the children. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the incident, as the reason for Rohit’s actions remains unclear.

A heavy police presence continues at the site, and officials said that all the children are safe and unharmed.