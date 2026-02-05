Mumbai Shocker: Father rapes, impregnates PwD daughter; 17 men DNA tested

In a shocking crime that came after an intensive investigation, the police arrived at a conclusion that a 20-year-old Mumbai woman was raped by none other than her father. The woman, who is unable to hear or speak, was found to be five months pregnant after her family took her to the doctor over stomach ache complaint.

The DNA test done by the police and hospital confirmed the foetus’ relation with the girl’s father. The incident happened in the Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai. The case came to light in September last year when the girl complained to her grandmother by hand gestures that she could feel an ache and an insect-like crawling inside her stomach. The girl was admitted to a city hospital, and after a medical examination that revelaed five months’ pregnancy, the hospital authorities informed the police.

According to an NDTV report, police confirmed facing a communication problem while dealing with the case. The girl was unable and unwilling to make any statement at first. Then the officials spoke to her father, who not only dismissed sexual abuse speculation but also failed to explain how his daughter got pregnant. This raised doubts as he also refused to file an official complaint.

Meanwhile, the police officials counselled the girl to win her confidence and after that, she agreed to file a complaint. A case was officially registered the next day, on September 22.

Based on the details shared by the survivor, police arrested two individuals—the second accused and the minor. Investigators also collected blood and DNA samples from 17 suspects, including the victim’s father, and compared them with the foetus’s genetic profile to identify the perpetrator.

The forensic report, submitted on January 27, showed a single match: the father. Police stated that the sexual assault occurred sometime between March and September 21 last year.