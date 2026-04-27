Mumbai shocker: Man kills elderly sister, dumps body in drain; arrested

Mumbai shocker: A disturbing case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Mumbai, where a man allegedly killed his elderly sister after a family dispute. The accused then disposed of her body in a drainage line in Andheri.

The accused has been identified as Josef Thomas Coelho (63). He is a resident of Andheri’s Marol area, living with his sister, Blanche Sequeira (80).

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IANS reported that, according to police, an argument broke out between the siblings on the night of January 10 over some family-related issues.

During the argument, Coelho allegedly lost his temper and shoved his sister out of the house.

Following this, Sequeira fell due to the impact and died on the spot.

Upon realising that his sister had died, Coelho allegedly attempted to cover it up by disposing of her body the same night in a municipal drainage line.

After this, he fled the scene and later filed a false missing person complaint at the Andheri Police Station, allegedly in order to mislead the authorities.

How did the case come to light?

The case came to light on April 24, when workers of the BMC discovered a body while cleaning a drain in Andheri East.

The police authorities were immediately informed, following which the body was retrieved and sent to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West for post-mortem examination.

However, due to advanced decomposition, identification was initially difficult. Later, the deceased was eventually identified through her silver bangles and earrings.

Police matched these with a photograph submitted earlier by Coelho at Sahar Police Station, where the accused had reported her missing.

Police investigation into the case

During the investigation, police questioned neighbours and later subjected Coelho to sustained interrogation, during which he confessed to accidentally killing his sister by pushing her.

Police have also booked Coelho’s wife, Maria, for allegedly attempting to conceal the crime despite having prior knowledge of it.

Both have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

(with IANS inputs)

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