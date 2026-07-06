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Mumbai: Six dead as Shanties collapse in Mankhurd amid heavy rains

Six people were killed after a ground-plus-three structure collapsed onto nearby shanties in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain, with rescue teams continuing search operations for those feared trapped.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:55 AM IST
Mumbai: Six dead as Shanties collapse in Mankhurd amid heavy rains
Image Credit: ANI

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