/Mumbai: Six dead as Shanties collapse in Mankhurd amid heavy rains

"How did shanties continue to spring up? The year 2000 arrived, and those built by then were legalised; later, those built up to 2011 were also legalised. This implies that illegal shanties kept coming up after 1995. These are poor people; when they feel their family has grown and they lack the funds for proper housing, they build illegally. However, had the government been strict, not even an inch of unauthorised construction would have been possible. The government itself had declared that no shanties would be built after 1995. So, whose responsibility is it that they were built? How many officials have you suspended? I am urging the House to put a stop to these illegal activities," he said.