/'Why am I crying?': Heartwarming video of schoolkids cheering Mumbai student protesters goes viral

A short video of the ongoing demonstration organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in central Mumbai has gained massive popularity on social media platforms due to its extremely emotional nature. The video was filmed in Dadar and features a group of school kids watching university students participating in a demonstration from their classrooms and cheering for them.
The video was posted on Instagram by user Pranjali Dubey, which was recorded during a demonstration in Dadar. The accompanying caption read: "Crossed a school at the Dadar protest today, and what a moment."
Despite the very short duration of the video, it showed the schoolchildren waving and giving encouraging shouts from the windows of multistory classroom buildings when the demonstrators were passing under the building.
As soon as the video was uploaded to the internet, it gained a great amount of attention from social media users who left numerous comments and shared their impressions.
The reactions included memories from those who have studied at the particular school to observations regarding the larger context of the issue:
One of the parents gave a detailed letter regarding the problem faced in explaining the concept of social movement to the kids: “I told my four-year-old child that all these are the courageous and generous people who are struggling for your rights; hence, you must work hard and respect their efforts.”
The Dadar protest is just one of the protests among the many others being held by the students in various parts of Mumbai in response to the countrywide CJP movement begun in New Delhi.
The protesters still insist upon proper reform in the system of examinations and administration within national education institutions.
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