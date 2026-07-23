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'Why am I crying?': Heartwarming video of schoolkids cheering Mumbai student protesters goes viral

A viral video showing Dadar school students cheering CJP protesters from classroom windows has struck an emotional chord online.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
'Why am I crying?': Heartwarming video of schoolkids cheering Mumbai student protesters goes viral
Image Credit: Heartwarming video of schoolkids cheering Mumbai student protesters goes viral.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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