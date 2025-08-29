Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Restrictions For Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Rally- Check Full Advisory
Following Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s protest at Azad Maidan, Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for August 29, Friday, announcing traffic restrictions in the Mankhurd and Trombay areas.
