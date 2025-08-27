Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Virar

Three people died and several were injured after a four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed on Tuesday late at night.

People rescued from the debris have been admitted to the nearest hospital in Virar, and they are undergoing treatment. Relief and rescue work is underway at the spot, where NDRF, the fire brigade team, as well as local police personnel are also present.

Maharashtra: A section of Ramabai Apartment in Virar East collapsed, injuring several residents. The debris also damaged an adjacent building. NDRF teams launched a rescue operation. Officials confirmed six injured and hospitalized, over seven rescued, and two fatalities. Rescue… pic.twitter.com/Sui8Sb5K5E — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025