MUMBAI

Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Virar

Three people died and several were injured after a four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed on Tuesday late at night.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Virar

People rescued from the debris have been admitted to the nearest hospital in Virar, and they are undergoing treatment. Relief and rescue work is underway at the spot, where NDRF, the fire brigade team, as well as local police personnel are also present. 

