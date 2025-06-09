Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913189https://zeenews.india.com/india/mumbai-train-accident-overcrowding-leads-to-train-mishap-in-thane-multiple-injuries-reported-2913189.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI TRAIN ACCIDENT TODAY

Mumbai Train Accident: Overcrowding Leads To Train Mishap In Thane, Multiple Injuries Reported

Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Train Accident: Overcrowding Leads To Train Mishap In Thane, Multiple Injuries Reported Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Mumbai Train Accident: Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. 

ANI reported, citing Central Railways, that the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident. 

(this is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK