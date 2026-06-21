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Mumbai: Uproar after two students denied entry for arriving late at NEET exam centre

According to eyewitnesses, an announcement was made at 1:29 pm stating it was the last minute before the gates would be locked. At exactly 1:30 pm, the main gate was closed as per NEET guidelines, which bar entry after the stipulated time.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Mumbai: Uproar after two students denied entry for arriving late at NEET exam centre
Image Credit: ANI

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