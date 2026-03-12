BREAKING | Mumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan as multi-target threat rocks budget session | VIDEO

The Maharashtra legislature complex at Nariman Point was plunged into chaos on Thursday morning following a multi-target bomb threat. The scare, which occurred just as the state’s budget session was set to commence, led to the immediate evacuation of non-essential personnel and a massive security lockdown in South Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Bomb Disposal Squad team inspects the premises of the Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan, which received a bomb threat via email this morning, as per the Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/fYC2331jCl March 12, 2026