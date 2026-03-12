Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026054https://zeenews.india.com/india/mumbai-vidhan-bhavan-bomb-threat-hoax-bse-high-court-security-lockdown-3026054.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Mumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan as multi-target threat rocks budget session | VIDEO
MUMBAI BOMB THREAT

BREAKING | Mumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan as multi-target threat rocks budget session | VIDEO

A multi-target bomb threat email sparked a massive security lockdown at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan, BSE, and High Court today. Know about the Mumbai Police response and the investigation into the hoax during the Maharashtra Budget Session.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Mumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan as multi-target threat rocks budget session | VIDEOMumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan. (PHOTO: ANI)

The Maharashtra legislature complex at Nariman Point was plunged into chaos on Thursday morning following a multi-target bomb threat. The scare, which occurred just as the state’s budget session was set to commence, led to the immediate evacuation of non-essential personnel and a massive security lockdown in South Mumbai.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Farooq Abdullah
BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at Farooq Abdullah’s convoy in Jammu
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia conflict, bilateral ties with Sergey Lavrov
Gulf oil crisis
IEA to release 400 mn barrels of oil from its reserves amid Gulf oil crisis
US-Iran war
'Doctrine of multi-alignment': On whose side really is India amid Iran-US war?
Nuclear emergency
Iran war leading to nuclear attack? Bahrain's request to India raises alarm
Jammu and Kashmir
Middle East war sparks panic buying in Kashmir; Administration says...
Iran-Israel-US war
'Will end any time I want it to end': Trump hints Iran war could stop 'soon'
Abhishek Sharma
T20I Rankings: Abhishek maintains top spot; Ishan moves to 2nd spot, Samson at
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
'West Asia conflict has affected world's energy supply chain': PM Modi in TN