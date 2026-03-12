BREAKING | Mumbai on high alert: Bomb disposal team rushed to Vidhan Bhavan as multi-target threat rocks budget session | VIDEO
A multi-target bomb threat email sparked a massive security lockdown at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan, BSE, and High Court today. Know about the Mumbai Police response and the investigation into the hoax during the Maharashtra Budget Session.
The Maharashtra legislature complex at Nariman Point was plunged into chaos on Thursday morning following a multi-target bomb threat. The scare, which occurred just as the state’s budget session was set to commence, led to the immediate evacuation of non-essential personnel and a massive security lockdown in South Mumbai.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Bomb Disposal Squad team inspects the premises of the Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan, which received a bomb threat via email this morning, as per the Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/fYC2331jCl— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026
