Mumbai Water Crisis Update: Tanker Strike Continues; CM Fadnvais Intervenes, BMC In Action

Mumbai Water Crisis: Amid worsening summer heat and escalating water shortages across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to ensure a steady supply of water to residents. The civic authority took this step after multiple failed attempts to persuade the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) to end its ongoing indefinite strike, which began on April 10.

Amid the growing water crisis in Mumbai, representatives of the Water Tanker Association have sought a meeting with the BMC Commissioner to discuss the issue and find possible solutions. Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar said that he is in contact with all stakeholders and protestors for the past few days. "I have held hours-long discussions with them.... The delegation also met the Union Minister, and the legal hurdles arising due to Supreme Court directives regarding permission were also addressed to ensure speedy resolution. Despite these efforts, if Mumbaikars are still facing difficulties, the BMC has now decided to bring all wells, reservoirs, and alternative drinking water sources under emergency management..." he said.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the BMC declared its decision to use the provisions of Sections 34(a) and 65(1) of the Act, enabling the requisition of private water tankers, borewells, and wells. This emergency move is being carried out with the cooperation of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Transport Department to safeguard essential water services during the peak summer period.

To better manage the crisis, the municipal body has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline water distribution to residential societies and other vital sectors. These operations will be supervised at the ward level by joint teams comprising personnel from departments such as water works, pest control, public health, accounting, the RTO, and local law enforcement.

The civic administration’s legal and disaster management teams are also preparing formal notification orders to commandeer tankers, along with their drivers, helpers, and support staff. Once these requisitions are made, the vehicles and their crews will be officially mobilized by the Transport Commissioner’s office.

Despite intervention by senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, the tanker association has not backed down. The BMC had previously suspended notices served to well and borewell owners until June 15, following Fadnavis’s mediation.

CM Fadnavis said on X that issue of water shortage has arisen in some places and added that he had directed the municipal commissioner to find 'an immediate solution' by resolving the converns.

During a meeting held at Bandra Kurla Complex last Friday, Minister Paatil directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to simplify its ‘Bhu-Neer’ online portal to make the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) more accessible for tanker operators.

Still, the MWTA remains firm in its opposition, citing objections to the revised CGWA regulations. These rules demand operators meet strict requirements, including proof of ownership or lease of a 200-square-metre plot, installation of digital water flow meters, compliance with BIS standards, daily water extraction reporting, and securing an NOC from the CGWA.

With around 1,800 licensed tankers delivering approximately 350 million litres of water daily, the strike has significantly impacted supply to residential complexes, railway facilities, and construction projects throughout the city.