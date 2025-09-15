Advertisement
MUMBAI RAIN ALERT

Mumbai Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely; Check IMD Forecast

A red alert has been issued for Maharashtra's Mumbai for three hours by IMD Mumbai. 

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely; Check IMD Forecast

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for a duration of three hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai. The alert warned of intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy to very heavy rain, and gusty winds for isolated places in the districts of North Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra.

(with ANI inputs) 

