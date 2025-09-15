Mumbai Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely; Check IMD Forecast

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for a duration of three hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai. The alert warned of intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy to very heavy rain, and gusty winds for isolated places in the districts of North Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 14, 2025

