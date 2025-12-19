Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997762https://zeenews.india.com/india/mumbai-weather-cold-waves-weaken-daytime-temperatures-turn-comfortable-check-latest-updates-2997762.html
NewsIndiaMumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable | Check Latest Updates
MUMBAI WEATHER

Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable | Check Latest Updates

Mumbai Weather: Weather officials said cold waves coming from northern India have weakened, resulting in a slight reduction in cold conditions across Maharashtra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable | Check Latest UpdatesMumbai Weather (Image: ANI)

Mumbai Weather: The cold spell in Mumbai has eased over the past few days, bringing some relief to residents. While nights and early mornings continue to feel chilly, daytime temperatures have become more comfortable. Weather officials said cold waves coming from northern India have weakened, resulting in a slight reduction in cold conditions across Maharashtra.

In several cities, temperatures that had earlier fallen below 10 degrees Celsius have now started rising. However, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are still experiencing cold wave conditions.

In Delhi, dense fog and poor visibility caused major disruption at the airport on Thursday. A total of 27 flights were cancelled by various airlines. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) officials said low visibility was the main reason for the cancellations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means