Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable | Check Latest Updates

Mumbai Weather: The cold spell in Mumbai has eased over the past few days, bringing some relief to residents. While nights and early mornings continue to feel chilly, daytime temperatures have become more comfortable. Weather officials said cold waves coming from northern India have weakened, resulting in a slight reduction in cold conditions across Maharashtra.

In several cities, temperatures that had earlier fallen below 10 degrees Celsius have now started rising. However, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are still experiencing cold wave conditions.

In Delhi, dense fog and poor visibility caused major disruption at the airport on Thursday. A total of 27 flights were cancelled by various airlines. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) officials said low visibility was the main reason for the cancellations.