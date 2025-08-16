Advertisement
MUMBAI RAIN

Mumbai Weather: Heavy Rain Batter City, Waterlogging In Several Areas, IMD Issues Red Alert | VIDEOS

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains and waterlogging in multiple areas and BMC has advised the people to avoid going out if not necessary. The visuals the have surfaced show waterlogging in areas including Milan Subway area and SCLR Bridget.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 07:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Weather: Heavy Rain Batter City, Waterlogging In Several Areas, IMD Issues Red Alert | VIDEOSMumbai Rains (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai during the Saturday early hours causing severe waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for Maharashtra's capital city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a post on X, has advised the people in Mumbai to avoid going out if not necessary. 

The visuals the have surfaced show waterlogging in areas including Milan Subway area, SCLR Bridge, Kings Circle, and Gandhi Market.  

Watch Mumbai Rains Visuals Here: 

1- Milan Subway area

2- SCLR Bridge

Himachal Pradesh Rains

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 257 deaths since the beginning of monsoon on June 20, with 133 deaths in rain-related incidents and 124 in road accidents, according to ANI, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said on Friday.

The HPSDMA stated that rain-triggered disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, house collapses, drowning cases, and electrocution, have caused widespread loss of life and property. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26, followed by Kangra (28), Chamba (10), and Kullu (11). 

As per ANI, road accidents have been another major killer this season, with Kangra (12), Kinnaur (12), Mandi (21), Shimla (15), and Chamba (20) among the worst-affected districts. HPSDMA officials attributed many of these accidents to slippery roads, poor visibility, and vehicles skidding off rain-soaked mountain roads.

Power supply has also been severely impacted, with 681 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) disrupted. The districts of Kullu and Shimla are the most affected, with 145 and 63 disrupted DTRs, respectively. In Kullu, the disruptions are due to a flash flood, faulty lines, and fallen trees.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

