Mumbai weather: Heavy rainfall hits Hindmata, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle and Sion

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai's areas like Hindmata, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, and Sion with waterlogging up to one to two feet on day 2 of continuous rain in Maharashtra.

Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and other parts of the western suburbs have also been severely hit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had forecasted that extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours, stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

On Friday night, IMD official predicted that there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at some places. Mumbai is witnessing widespread heavy rainfall from the last 24 hours.

IMD Mumbai's deputy director-general K S Hosalikar tweeted on Saturday that the showers on Friday morning moved from the city to the suburban areas as the day progressed. "Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today," he said on Twitter.

#HighTideAlert@Indiametdept has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Also, there is a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM tomorrow. Citizens are requested to stay away from the sea shore.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KTgOtkoQqE — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2020

The downpour was accompanied by a high tide of 4.41 metres at Mumbai's Marine Drive at 11 am today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had warned people to stay away from the coast.

A red alert was issued in for the next 24 hours, that is between July 3 and 4 for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

The Mumbai Police has also advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.