Mumbai Rains

Mumbai weather: Heavy rainfall hits Santacruz, Goregaon and western suburbs parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had forecasted that extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

Mumbai weather: Heavy rainfall hits Santacruz, Goregaon and western suburbs parts

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continues in Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and other parts of the western suburbs on Day 2 of continuous rain in Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had forecasted that extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours, stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

On Friday night, IMD official predicted that there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at some places. Mumbai is witnessing widespread heavy rainfall from the last 24 hours.

IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted on Saturday that the showers on Friday morning moved from the city to the suburban areas as the day progressed. "Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today," he said on Twitter.

The downpour was accompanied by a high tide of 4.41 metres at Mumbai's Marine Drive at 11 am today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had warned people to stay away from the coast.

Red alert was issued in for the next 24 hours, that is between July 3 and 4 for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. 

The Mumbai Police has also advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

Mumbai RainsMumbaiHigh TideHeavy rainfallMumbai suburb
