Mumbai Weather To Get Worse In Coming Days, Max Temp Recorded Above 35 Degree: IMD

Mumbai: Mumbai's weather which has already been affected by rain, strong winds, dust storms, and rising temperatures, is only expected to get worse. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has had maximum temperatures above 35 degrees since March 2. Maximum temperatures were forecast to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius along Maharashtra's coast and by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the state's interior on Wednesday.

K S Hosalikar, head, IMD, Pune said that “Heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places over Konkan and Goa from March 9 to March 10. Both Goa and Konkan regions will witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Konkan and Goa during this time. Parts of Central India and Interior Maharashtra will witness a rise in temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius," as per the reports.

While temperatures have dropped by 3 to 4 degrees due to unseasonal rain and thundershowers in the last two days, meteorologists forecast that temperatures will rise to 37-38 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

The Ministry of Family Health and Welfare also wrote to all the states and union territories on February 28 to ask them to consider the IMD's forecast for temperatures to be higher than usual in March. It recommended that states distribute the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses to all of their districts so that health officials can plan for strategies to treat and control the effects of heat on people, as well as keep records of it.