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Mumbai weather today: BMC issues orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning – Key things to know

Mumbai weather today: According to the IMD, conditions across Mumbai and Raigad are likely to bring sudden thunderstorms and lightning through the morning hours.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Saurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
Mumbai weather today: BMC issues orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning – Key things to know
Image Credit: ANI

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