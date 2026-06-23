/Mumbai weather today: BMC issues orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning – Key things to know

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The IMD says favourable conditions exist for the monsoon to advance into Mumbai and more parts of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours. Once it arrives, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected across the state for several days.