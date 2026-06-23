/Mumbai weather today: BMC issues orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning – Key things to know

Mumbai weather today: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a fresh warning for Mumbai and Raigad, citing an India Meteorological Department (IMD) orange alert active from 7:00 am. The warning highlights thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain, with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph expected in isolated areas. The three-hour alert comes as the southwest monsoon inches closer to Mumbai and is expected to arrive within the next 48 hours.
Orange alert activated
An orange alert signals a high risk of sudden, intense weather, and residents are advised to stay prepared for disruptions. According to the IMD, conditions across Mumbai and Raigad are likely to bring sudden thunderstorms and lightning through the morning hours. On Monday, parts of the city, including Bandra East, experienced pre-monsoon showers, lightning, and waterlogging, causing traffic chaos in several areas.
Monsoon is almost here
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The IMD says favourable conditions exist for the monsoon to advance into Mumbai and more parts of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours. Once it arrives, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected across the state for several days.
Region-wise Forecast from IMD
Konkan region: Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places between June 22 and June 26.
Central Maharashtra: Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rain are likely during the same period.
Marathwada: Thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain are expected between June 22 and June 24.
Fishermen warned; coastal risk high
The IMD has issued a separate advisory asking fishermen along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast not to venture into the sea from June 22 to June 26. Wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected to create hazardous conditions at sea.
For those living in low-lying or urban areas, the weather office has flagged the risk of localised flooding, flash floods, and disruptions to road, rail, air, and ferry services.
What you should do right now
Stay tuned to IMD and BMC updates as the monsoon prepares to make its entry into Mumbai.
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