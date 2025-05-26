Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash City, Streets Clogged, Flights Affected; IMD Predicts More Showers

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai faced significant disruptions on Monday due to heavy rainfall, with flight operations impacted and widespread waterlogging on roads and railway tracks, causing train delays.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, with a warning for the residents of continued heavy showers that could lead to further disruptions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. pic.twitter.com/yAauezuXVw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

The flight operations have been also disrupted since morning.