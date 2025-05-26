Advertisement
MUMBAI RAINS

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash City, Streets Clogged, Flights Affected; IMD Predicts More Showers

 Mumbai faced significant disruptions on Monday due to heavy rainfall, with flight operations impacted and widespread waterlogging on roads and railway tracks, causing train delays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash City, Streets Clogged, Flights Affected; IMD Predicts More Showers Representational Photo: ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, with a warning for the residents of continued heavy showers that could lead to further disruptions.

The flight operations have been also disrupted since morning.

