Mumbai Weather Update: Rain, Cooler Winds And Fog Mark A Damp Start To 2026

Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai rang in the New Year 2026 on a wet and unusually cool note as unseasonal rain lashed parts of the city early Thursday morning, changing the typical festive mood of January 1.

Instead of clear skies and sunshine, several areas especially the island city woke up to steady showers and overcast conditions. Rain began shortly before 6 am, with some pockets recording moderate rainfall while others saw light drizzles. The intensity eased after around 6.15 am, eventually settling into intermittent showers by dawn.

South Mumbai Sees Heavier Showers, Visibility Drops

Localities such as Colaba, Byculla, Lower Parel and Dadar witnessed monsoon like conditions for nearly half an hour. Reduced visibility was reported along major stretches, including the Coastal Road and the Eastern Freeway, as rain clouds hovered over the city.

Light Drizzle Across Suburbs

In contrast, suburban areas from Bandra to Dahisar and Kurla to Mulund experienced light and scattered showers accompanied by persistent drizzling. Roads remained damp, and cloudy skies dominated the morning hours.

Chilly northerly winds further lowered temperatures, with the minimum temperature dipping to around 16 degrees Celsius, adding to the winter-like feel across the city.

Temperatures Stay Below 30°C Amid Cool Spell

Mumbai has been under a cool spell over the past few days. On Thursday, daytime temperatures stayed below the 30 degree mark. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius, while the Colaba coastal observatory logged 29.4 degree Celsius.

Meteorologists attributed the drop in temperatures to northerly winds and an anticyclonic circulation, which allowed cooler air to move into the region. Slow wind speeds in recent days had also caused dust particles to linger, affecting visibility until the rain provided relief.

Rain Brings Respite As Air Quality Improves

The showers helped clear suspended dust, leading to improved air quality. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 122, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Until Wednesday, AQI levels had hovered around 135.

Many early risers shared visuals and updates on social media, with some reporting heavier spells in select pockets during the early hours.

IMD Forecast: Light Rain To Continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with light rain through the day. In its 8 am forecast, the weather office predicted light showers over the next 48 hours, with temperatures expected to hover around 29 degree Celsius (maximum) and 16 degree Celsius (minimum).

The IMD also noted that there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures across Maharashtra over the next two days, though a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter.