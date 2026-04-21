Mumbai: Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law among three arrested in assault case after road dispute

Mumbai: Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan’s relatives, including his father-in-law, have been arrested in Mumbai following an alleged assault on a local and his family after a dispute triggered by water splashing from a passing car, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the father-in-law of the former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP was arrested on Monday along with his son and another relative. The three accused are alleged to have attacked a man and his family members in Mumbai’s Byculla area two days earlier.

Officials from the Byculla Police Station said that three individuals, including the father-in-law, have been taken into custody, while a search is underway for a fourth accused. The case has been registered under Sections 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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As per the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night around 9 p.m. when a local, Yusuf Khan (30), was returning home. Water from a pothole allegedly splashed onto another individual, identified as Shoaib Khan (35), after Yusuf Khan’s vehicle passed through it.

Yusuf Khan told police that he immediately stopped his car and apologised for the incident. However, Shoaib allegedly began abusing him verbally and damaged the car’s windshield using a bamboo stick before physically assaulting him, causing injuries.

After reaching home, Yusuf Khan’s family advised him to lodge a complaint with the police.

While heading towards the police station, Yusuf Khan allegedly encountered Khalid Khan, also known as ‘Makalik’ (Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law). Police said Khalid was accompanied by his son, Umarsad Pathan (35), Shoaib Pathan and another accused, Shehbaz Pathan.

According to investigators, the group allegedly initiated another confrontation and attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using bamboo sticks and baseball bats.

During the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother Salman suffered a fractured arm, while his uncle Zaki Ahmed sustained serious injuries. Police said Shehbaz Pathan remains absconding, while the other three accused have been arrested and booked for assault and causing grievous injuries.

The arrested accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police said the action was based on CCTV footage, witness statements and the recovery of weapons used in the attack, including bamboo sticks and baseball bats. Investigators informed the court that the accused were clearly identified through CCTV visuals as well as by eyewitnesses.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing, police said.