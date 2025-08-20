Mumbai Rains: 17 Western Railway Trains Cancelled Amidst Heavy downpour; Check Latest Local Delays Here

Mumbai's lifeline, the local train services, continues to face partial disruption due to incessant heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging on tracks across the city over the past two days. Commuters are advised to check real-time updates as services on various lines experience delays and cancellations.

Harbour Line Resumes After Prolonged Suspension

A significant development saw services on the Central Railway’s Harbour line restored around 3 AM on Wednesday, August 20, more than 15 hours after they were suspended due to extensive flooding on the tracks. This restoration brings much-needed relief to thousands of commuters.

Current Status Across Major Lines (as of 9:45 AM, August 20)

Updates from the public transport app Mindicator indicate ongoing delays across Mumbai's Suburban Railway network, which primarily operates on the Harbour, Western, and Central lines:

CSMT-KALYAN : Fast services running 23 minutes late, Slow services 5 minutes late.

: Fast services running 23 minutes late, Slow services 5 minutes late. KALYAN-CSMT : Fast services 21 minutes late, Slow services 14 minutes late.

: Fast services 21 minutes late, Slow services 14 minutes late. CHG-VIRAR : Fast services 7 minutes late, Slow services 9 minutes late.

: Fast services 7 minutes late, Slow services 9 minutes late. VIRAR-CHG : Fast services 25 minutes late, Slow services 16 minutes late.

: Fast services 25 minutes late, Slow services 16 minutes late. CSMT-PANVEL : 22 minutes late.

: 22 minutes late. PANVEL-CSMT: 17 minutes late.

(Previous update at 9:05 AM also showed significant delays across all lines, with slight variations.)

Western Railway Announces Cancellations

In addition to delays, Western Railway's Mumbai division announced a list of 17 cancelled trains at 5:39 AM on Wednesday. Passengers are strongly advised to verify their train's status before heading to stations to avoid inconvenience. The railway authorities are working continuously to clear waterlogged tracks and restore full services.

