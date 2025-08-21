Against the backdrop of Mumbai's deluge and a city-wide "red alert" for heavy rain, an office worker's hard-hitting denial to come into the office has gone viral and struck a chord with thousands of others struggling with demanding work-from-office conditions. The incident points to the increasing controversy surrounding workplace flexibility in the face of severe weather.

Red Alert Day: Manager Insists On Office Attendance

The viral exchange, posted on Reddit by the employee's colleague, presents an SMS exchange that happened on Tuesday, 19 August 2025. On this day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced a holiday for all government and semi-government offices and recommended private organizations to permit staff to work from home, as there was extreme waterlogging and constant heavy rain.

In spite of the official notice and challenging commuting conditions, the employee apprised her manager of being caught in a jam and unable to get to the office. The manager, however, demanded her physical presence, sending the message, "Let it be, late. But arrive…"

"Not Possible": A Brief, Feisty Refutation

The worker's reply was brief and unflinching: "Not possible." This blunt response, free of lengthy justifications or apologies, instantly went viral online. Her co-worker, who posted the screenshot, noted on Reddit: "Red alert has been issued in Mumbai, and government offices are given holidays, whereas private offices are given WFH. (We don't have a WFH policy.) She doesn't take s**t from anyone anyways, fir manager bhi kyu na hoo (not even the manager)."

Social Media Applauds Corporate "Baddie"

The exchange soon went viral from Reddit to other social media platforms such as X (previously Twitter), garnering widespread admiration for the attitude of the employee as being "spunky" and "no-nonsense."

Netizens praised her rebellious spirit, with posts such as "Damn, a real corporate villain" and "May she be so forever." A Reddit user playfully "prayed" for her resume to "get picked every time." A number of users shared the opinion that with the harsh rain weather in Mumbai, all staff were supposed to be exempted from office travel. The incident has brought back commentary regarding employer demands against employee safety and welfare during inclement weather.

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Air India Pilot Hailed For 'Heroic' Mumbai Landing Amidst Red Alert Rains & Flight Chaos | WATCH