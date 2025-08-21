Following days of incessant rain under "red" and "orange" alerts, Mumbai is placed under a "yellow alert" for Thursday. Although the intensity of rain is anticipated to diminish, light to moderate rainfall is still forecast after six successive days of intense rain led to extensive waterlogging and considerable disruptions around the city.

IMD Forecast: Relief But Remain Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted partially cloudy skies with light showers in Mumbai and its suburbs, which brings relief to the waterlogged city. For the wider Konkan area, light and moderate rain is extremely likely at the vast majority of places, while South and North Madhya Maharashtra will see moderate and light showers, respectively. Marathwada will also see light rainfall.

Yellow alert has been sounded for many districts in Maharashtra today, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur. No specific alert has been sounded for the regions of Buldhana, Akola, and Gondia.

Local Train Services Affected; Cancellations Registered

Mumbai's lifeline, the local train services, is still experiencing disruptions from the heavy rainfall and resulting water accumulation. Mumbai Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager on X (formerly Twitter) cancelled a number of local trains for August 21. The train services cancelled include the 61002 Diva–Boisar MEMU, 61001 Boisar–Vasai Road MEMU, and 61003 Vasai Road–Diva MEMU. Passengers are requested to check revised schedules before traveling.

On Wednesday, unrelenting heavy rain for the sixth day running resulted in the evacuation of 4,600 individuals from nine Maharashtra districts, namely Nanded, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Sangli.

Krishna River Swelling; CM Fadnavis Keeps Tabs

During the prevailing heavy rains, the government of Maharashtra has appealed to the government of Karnataka to ramp up discharge of water from the Koyna dam from 2 lakh cusecs to 2.50 lakh cusecs per day. The appeal is made due to the overflowing Krishna River waters and in a bid to curtail possible flood impacts on adjacent villages.

Mumbai skies today are likely to be mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain. The temperature is likely to be between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared last night that the rain condition in the state was in hand, while airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet continued to warn passengers of possible flight cancellations due to bad weather.

