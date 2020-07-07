Mumbai's Dharavi sees only one new COVID-19 case; Maharashtra reports 5,134 patients, 224 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kishori Pendanekar, said on Tuesday (July 7) that Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus case while the area was earlier in the global discussion for a rising number for COVID-19 patients.

Now, Dharavi has become an example for others due to control over the deadly virus, said Pendanekar, who also thanked Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, Ministers, Local Corporators, Ward Officers and all health workers.

Dharavi today reported only one new coronavirus patient which took the case tally in the densely populated area to 2,335. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago. About 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Dharavi which is spread over 2.5 square kilometers.

The BMC official told PTI that Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases as 1,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery. Notably, the first coronavirus case was found in Dharavi on April 1, 20 days after the first case was found in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121. According to the official data, 3,296 patients were discharged today, while the total number of positive cases include 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths, and 89,294 active cases.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Mumbai, however, increased to 86509 with 64 deaths during the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 5002 deaths have been reported from the corporate capital.



In the last 24 hours, 115 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients has risen to 8072. Eight COVID patients died today with the COVID-19 death toll increasing to 260 in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area.

Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area, however, reported 381 new corona patients during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients to 9880. So far, 151 COVID-19 patients have died in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area.

Vasai Virar metropolitan area, however, reported 146 new corona patients during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 positive patients to 6599. So far, 130 people have also died from the deadly virus in this metropolitan area.