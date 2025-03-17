'Mummy, Ho Gya': American Mom Shares Heartwarming Video Of Toddler Speaking Hindi - Watch

American content creator Kristen Fischer, who has been living in India for some time, frequently shares glimpses of her life on social media.

In her latest post, she shared a heartwarming video of her toddler speaking Hindi which goes viral on social media.

The video begins with her little one asking for water, saying "Paani" in a cute baby voice. Next, the toddler requests her mom to open a toy box, saying "Mummy kholo" (Mom, open this).



Kristen shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "My American baby speaking Hindi will always be one of the cutest things. I can't believe how much she can understand and speak. She doesn't say much, but she does say things in both Hindi and English. This little cutie was born in India, and it is all she knows. She is growing up right".

Netizens are going crazy in the comment section. One user said, "I am falling in love with ur kiddo and his spoken Hindi."kaa hua" is the best". While, another user wrote, 'Oleeee cute baby".