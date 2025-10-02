Advertisement
MUNAWAR FARUQUI TARGET

BREAKING | Munawar Faruqui Target: Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested After Delhi Police Gunfight

Two Goldy Brar gang shooters were arrested by Delhi Police after a gunfight on Thursday. Sources revealed the target of the assassination plot was comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Munawar Faruqui Target: Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested After Delhi Police GunfightGoldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested After Delhi Police Gunfight. (Photo: IANS)

Two alleged shooters linked to the Goldy Brar organized crime syndicate were arrested following a gunfight with the Delhi Police on Thursday. Sources within the police department indicate that their primary target was reportedly comedian and social media personality Munawar Faruqui.

More details are awaited...

