BREAKING | Munawar Faruqui Target: Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Arrested After Delhi Police Gunfight
Two Goldy Brar gang shooters were arrested by Delhi Police after a gunfight on Thursday. Sources revealed the target of the assassination plot was comedian Munawar Faruqui.
Two alleged shooters linked to the Goldy Brar organized crime syndicate were arrested following a gunfight with the Delhi Police on Thursday. Sources within the police department indicate that their primary target was reportedly comedian and social media personality Munawar Faruqui.
