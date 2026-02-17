Where did the pink party go? Can the BRS recover after failing to win a single corporation?

The 2026 Telangana Municipal Elections have delivered a historic mandate for the ruling Congress party. This cemented Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's status as the clear leader of the state. After a landslide victory in the gram panchayat polls, the municipal results announced on Monday, February 16, have further tightened Reddy's grip on both the party and the public.

Congress candidates secured mayoral and chairperson positions in 86 out of 105 declared municipalities and corporations. This largely validates Reddy’s prediction of a 90% sweep before the election.

A 'mini-assembly' mandate

Spanning 116 municipalities and seven corporations, the elections were viewed as a "mini-Assembly poll." For Revanth Reddy, this victory serves as a shield against internal dissent.

Silencing dissent: The win effectively marginalizes internal critics, including voices like Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had previously questioned the Chief Minister’s long-term leadership claims.

The 'King and Minister' doctrine: During a recent media interaction, Reddy described himself as both "king and minister." He emphasized his absolute control over the state's political and administrative machinery. Despite opposition backlash, the election results have reinforced his image as a strong leader.

Strategic maneuvers: The Kothagudem and Nizamabad deals

Reddy’s political skills were clear during the indirect elections for top posts:

The Kothagudem power-share. In a hung Kothagudem corporation where both Congress and CPI won 22 seats each, Reddy negotiated a power-sharing deal with the Left. This thwarted a BRS attempt to sway the CPI to their side.

The Nizamabad "Friendship." In Nizamabad, Reddy successfully courted the AIMIM to support a Congress mayor. This effectively blocked the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party.

Opposition status: BRS declines, BJP breaks through in Karimnagar

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 772 wards, it failed to capture a single municipal corporation. This is a serious setback for a party that ruled the state for a decade.

On the other hand, the BJP made a significant impact by winning the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on its own. This signals its growing presence in urban areas. The Congress, however, increased its overall count to 86 by successfully attracting independents and candidates from other parties in hung councils.

A new era for Telangana Congress

Historically, the Congress high command has been cautious about elevating regional leaders. However, Revanth Reddy’s unique path-from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to dislodging the BRS in 2023-has pushed a change from tradition. By winning every major election since taking office, including the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll and now the municipal sweep, Reddy has successfully reduced the BRS's influence across the state's political landscape.

