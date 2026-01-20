Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Harder Ideological Turn

Pakistan Army Chief and Field Marshal Asim Munir has once again drawn attention with a provocative statement invoking religion, triggering renewed debate over Pakistan’s internal direction and regional intentions. Munir, in a recent media interview, reiterated that Pakistan was created on the basis of Islam and claimed that the country is now moving towards fulfilling the original purpose of its creation. His remarks come at a time when Pakistan is grappling with severe economic stress, rising inflation, and diplomatic challenges.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Munir’s statements and their broader implications for regional security and India-Pakistan relations.

The programme highlighted a pattern in which Munir’s religiously charged remarks have often been followed by heightened security incidents or geopolitical tensions. Reference was made to past instances, including his April speech on the religious basis of Partition, after which a terror attack took place in Pahalgam, as well as earlier comments on the Taliban that were followed by clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Other examples cited included his December remarks about “higher powers” aiding the Pakistani army, shortly before reports of Pakistan’s arms dealings with militant groups abroad.

The analysis further focused on what was described as Munir’s broader strategic blueprint, often referred to as the “Munir Model.” According to the programme, this approach prioritises terror strikes inside India, particularly targeting civilians rather than security forces, with the aim of causing maximum psychological and social impact. The role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and long-linked militant organisations was underlined as central to this strategy. The alleged push to expand sleeper cells inside India and sustain terror networks through funding channels was also discussed.

Zee News’ analysis noted that international and financial constraints have limited Pakistan’s ability to fully execute such plans. FATF-related pressures had earlier weakened Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, while India’s retaliatory actions, including Operation Sindoor, were cited as having damaged militant headquarters and disrupted networks. These factors, the programme argued, have prevented the complete implementation of the Munir Model.

On the diplomatic front, attention was drawn to recent developments in West Asia. The visit of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to India and the announcement of a $200 billion India-UAE economic partnership were contrasted with Pakistan’s $20 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia last year. The programme suggested that this growing gap in economic engagement has undermined Pakistan’s attempts to build influence in the Arab world, prompting concern within Islamabad.

The broadcast also referred to protests faced by the Pakistani delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Pashtun groups demonstrated against alleged actions of the Pakistani army. These scenes were presented as symbolic of Pakistan’s declining global standing amid economic dependence and internal unrest.

Overall, the DNA analysis concluded that Munir’s renewed emphasis on religious ideology signals a tougher and more radical posture for Pakistan, even as the country struggles with economic fragility, diplomatic setbacks, and increasing international scrutiny.

