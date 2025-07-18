New Delhi: In a searing message directed at Pakistan’s top military leadership, Rajesh Narwal, father of slain Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, has said that Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will never understand the pain of losing a son to terrorism until he experiences such a tragedy himself. The emotional outburst comes in the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, where Vinay, just a week into his marriage, was shot dead at point-blank range.

“He (Asim Munir) will only be able to understand my pain the day someone harms his son or daughter,” said Rajesh in an interview with NDTV. “If I, an ordinary person, were given a gun to shoot and took his son or daughter, then he would know the pain.”

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal got married on April 16. Just seven days later, on April 22, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians, including the young officer, who was on his honeymoon with his wife.

Rajesh said Vinay was gunned down from point-blank range when one of the attackers approached the couple in the hill town. The family has been devastated since, struggling to cope with the psychological and emotional trauma.

“I can't even cry in front of my family. My wife, my parents, they are all broken. But I must stay composed so they feel I am strong,” he said, adding, “There is no peace of mind. It’s been so many days, and we can’t sleep. Our minds are in a complete blackout. No one can sleep for more than two or three hours.”

The grieving father said no treatment can erase the pain they are living through. “When we go to the psychiatrist, they prescribe medicines. But there is no cure for this. We develop other ailments. This is how we are,” he shared.

“Vinay is always on my mind, 24 hours a day. When I wake up in the morning, he is the first thing I see,” Rajesh Narwal added.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was cremated with full military honours in Karnal, Haryana, on April 23. Selected through the Services Selection Board (SSB), he had joined the Indian Navy and rose to the rank of Lieutenant within just two years.

Rajesh Narwal’s remarks come at a time when Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the attack, has been designated a global terrorist group by the United States. The TRF is widely considered a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly operating with the backing of Pakistan’s “deep state”.