Munir's spy CCTV caught in Punjab; Police arrest ISI-handler in Pathankot

Punjab Police has arrested a man from Pathankot in an allegedly spying case for Pakistan by installing CCTV camera on a Pathankot-Jammu national highway (NH) 44 to transmit footage of military movements to handlers across the border. Baljit Singh, also known as 'Bittu', a resident of 'Chakk Dhariwal' village in Pathankot, was taken into custody after authorities received intelligence about suspicious activities along the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of National Highway-44, according to Pathankot police.

As per the police statement, Baljit installed an internet-enabled CCTV camera at a shop near a bridge on the highway in the Sujanpur area in January this year. The live feed from the camera was allegedly transmitted to operatives based in Pakistan. He was also reportedly receiving instructions from an unidentified handler in Dubai and was paid ₹40,000 for the operation, according to a report by NDTV.

A CCTV camera along with a WiFi router was recovered from his possession during the arrest.

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Pathankot Police described the development as a major breakthrough in busting a module linked to national security concerns. A case has been registered against Singh and three others- Vikramjit Singh alias 'Vikka', Balwinder Singh alias 'Vicky', and Taranpreet Singh alias 'Tannu' for their alleged involvement in criminal and anti-national activities. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused.

One of the accused provided logistics and other two operated from foreign, said Pathankot police in a statement.

Senior officers have sent a detailed report to higher authorities, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full cross-border network and trace the funding sources, reported NDTV.

Pathankot Police achieves a major breakthrough by busting a module linked to national security concerns. One accused has been arrested for installing a CCTV camera whose live feed was being shared with anti-national elements. pic.twitter.com/J4aW108qQs — Pathankot Police (@PathankotPolice) May 21, 2026

This arrest comes shortly after Punjab Police busted two other ISI-backed espionage modules last month. Those modules reportedly used high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras and SIM-based devices to monitor sensitive military locations and send live feeds to Pakistan-based handlers.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had earlier highlighted how such cameras, operating on 4G and solar power, allow off-grid surveillance of defence-related sites.

Authorities have urged heightened vigilance along border areas and strategic highways amid continued attempts by foreign agencies to gather sensitive military intelligence.