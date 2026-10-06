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Fake Supreme Court order, sexual exploitation: Karnataka prison DIG arrested in scandalous lifer escape

A Bengaluru prison DIG has been arrested following allegations by a life convict’s wife of sexual exploitation linked to her husband’s release based on an allegedly forged Supreme Court order.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Fake Supreme Court order, sexual exploitation: Karnataka prison DIG arrested in scandalous lifer escape
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