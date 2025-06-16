Advertisement
India
MEGHAYALA MURDER

Murder Weapon Recovered In Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case- Check Details

Meghalaya police reveal Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others murdered her husband Raja during honeymoon, police recover crucial evidence now.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Murder Weapon Recovered In Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case- Check Details

A significant development, the weapon used in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has been recovered.

According to NDTV, Vishal Chauhan allegedly initiated the attack on Raja with a machete, striking him repeatedly as he attempted to defend himself. The investigation revealed that the accused had purchased the machete from near Guwahati's railway station.

As per Meghalaya Police, Sonam and four others murdered Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls, while a search continued for Sonam.

Meanwhile, a video of Raja Raghuvanshi with his wife Sonam was unknowingly captured by YouTuber Devender Singh during their visit to Meghalaya.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

