/Murshidabad tragedy: 3 students killed as train rams school van at railway crossing

Three students were killed and several others injured on Friday morning after a train collided with their school van at the Karnasubarna railway crossing in Berhampore, Murshidabad district, West Bengal.
According to local sources, the van was carrying students to school around 7 AM when it moved onto the tracks at a time the crossing was open.
A train arrived and struck the vehicle with significant force, causing the van to spin around.
Three students died on the spot, while the injured were rescued and rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Hospital sources say the condition of several of the injured children remains critical, raising fears that the death toll could climb further.
The accident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with residents in shock over the loss of young lives.
Union Minister and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumder expressed grief over the deaths and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash at the level crossing.
"Any loss of life is tragic, but the death of children is even more heartbreaking. A thorough inquiry is necessary, and I believe the Railways will conduct a separate investigation," he said.
Authorities are yet to release further details on the exact cause of the collision, including whether the crossing gates were functioning at the time of the incident.
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