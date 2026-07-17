Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Murshidabad tragedy: 3 students killed as train rams school van at railway crossing

Murshidabad tragedy: 3 students killed as train rams school van at railway crossing

Three students died on the spot, while the injured were rescued and rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Murshidabad tragedy: 3 students killed as train rams school van at railway crossing
Image Credit: Image credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Murshidabad tragedy: 3 students killed as train rams school van at railway crossing
bengal train tragedy5 min ago
2
Most-watched OTT shows and films of 20268 min ago
3
India's First Hydrogen Train15 min ago
4
Virat Kohli17 min ago
5
'PM Modi21 min ago