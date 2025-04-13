Murshidabad Violence: 5 BSF Companies Deployed To Assist Bengal Police Amid Unrest Over Waqf Act — Top Updates

Murshidabad Violence: As tensions escalate in West Bengal's Murshidabad amid violence over the amended Waqf law, the BSF has dispatched five companies to support state police operations and curb the unrest in the region.

Speaking on the current situation in the area, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday that BSF will act in coordination with the police and is prepared to send more forces if needed to help restore peace in the region.

"We have to work along with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon. If the police need more companies, we will provide them. BSF is ready for all situations," Shekhawat told reporters.

Here Are Top Updates

1. Shekhawat reached the violence-hit area after the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces in the affected area.

2. In a recent development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed concern over the riots in West Bengal's Murshidabad and said that he was glad that the Calcutta High Court stepped in and gave an appropriate decision.

3. On Saturday, a special bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that have resulted in three deaths so far.

4. Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed a PIL seeking deployment of central forces and an NIA probe, said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."

5. The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

6. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.