Murshidabad Violence: Sukanta Majumdar Writes To Bengal Governor, Raises Concern Over Atrocities On Hindus

KOLKATA: Union Minister and West Bengal state president for BJP Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and raised concerns over the atrocities happening to the Hindus during the Murshidabad violence. Majumdar shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Today, I reached Malda and met several displaced, persecuted, and terrified Hindu families who were forced to flee Murshidabad due to barbaric persecution by fundamentalist miscreants. The stories they shared were horrifying and heartbreaking--clear evidence of targeted violence and fear. I have written in detail to the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, urging immediate and decisive action. The safety and dignity of these vulnerable Hindu citizens must be protected at all costs. This is not just a law and order issue; it is a humanitarian crisis. I appeal for swift intervention", his 'X' post read.

Majumdar, earlier on Monday, expressed concern over the tense situation in Murshidabad, stating that the deployment of Central forces, such as the CRPF, could help improve the situation. Majumdar also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to request Central assistance to maintain peace and normalcy.

"The situation is very tense and bad. The situation can be improved by keeping the Central force here for a long time. I will request the Chief Minister to take the initiative and ask the Center to deploy CRPF here and the Central force should stay here until the situation becomes normal. Our demand is that peace should be established, the state government should take action for this," Majumdar told ANI.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protests and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties. Majumdar condemned Halder's comments, saying they incited violence and questioned the state police's inaction against the MP.