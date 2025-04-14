Murshidabad Violence Update: West Bengal Police Say Situation Peaceful; Internet Suspended

The West Bengal police said on Monday that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district's Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur is peaceful and under control. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets. The roads continued to wear a deserted look and shops downed their shutters fearing clashes. Due to the violence, the internet remains suspended in the affected areas while security forces are conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Three people have died and several others have been injured in the violence that has erupted since Friday afternoon across Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur. However, no fresh incidents have been reported from any part of the district. So far, a total of 180 individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest, which followed protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

A political blame game continues over the issue with the Congress, BJP and the ruling TMC locked in a verbal battle. Reacting to the violence, former Congress MP from Murshidabad's Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that both the BJP and the TMC will benefit from the violence. "We all know that the BJP will do communal polarisation. The West Bengal chief minister is doing drama, she pretends to be secular. The Bengal government is giving the BJP an opportunity to call common Muslims jihadis and who benefits from this? The TMC and the BJP benefit from this. I believe riots happen where the government wants. Once it happened in Godhra because the government wanted it. It is happening in Bengal too because the government wants it..," he said.

Reacting to the Central forces' deployment, the BJP said that the violence had Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's backing. "Just 24 hours of central forces—and Murshidabad goes from a warzone to silence. Not a single riot. Why? Because the moment Mamata’s state-sponsored goons lose police cover, they crawl back into the gutter. Let’s call it what it is: * The violence had Mamata Banerjee’s full blessing. * West Bengal Police were not inactive—they were complicit. * TMC’s Lungi Vahini isn’t a grassroots force—it’s a cowardly mob of jihadi thugs, protected and unleashed by the regime. * The Waqf drama is just a mask—the real mission is ethnic cleansing through Hindu persecution. Murshidabad didn’t just burn—it was allowed to burn. And the blood is on TMC’s hands," said the BJP.

On the other hand, the ruling TMC accused the BJP of fuelling the violence. "The State Administration is working on a war footing to restore peace. Over 150 arrests have already been made. But BJP is working overtime to sabotage these efforts, circulating fake videos and unrelated images online to mislead the public and trigger violence," said the Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, the local administration has arranged for accommodation and food for the fleeing riot-hit families and sheltered them in schools, while deploying volunteers at the river bank to assist those arriving in boats.