Muslim clerics want cow declared India’s national animal. Why is BJP govt holding back?

New Delhi: A demand that would normally be expected from Hindu nationalist groups has come from an unexpected quarter: Muslim religious leaders. Their call to declare the holy cow as India’s national animal has placed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an unusual position as the party has so far stopped short of backing the proposal.

Several BJP leaders have commented on the issue over the past few days, but none has endorsed the proposal. The government at the Centre has said there is presently no plan to grant the cow national animal status.

The issue came to the fore ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Baqrid, after changes to cow slaughter regulations and comments from prominent Muslim clerics.

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How the demand reached the national stage

The proposal first entered public debate shortly before Baqrid in West Bengal, where the BJP government recently came to power for the first time. On May 13, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued an order changing the rules governing the slaughter of cattle.

Until then, there had been no such restriction in the state. Under the new rule, cows, bulls, buffaloes and calves can only be slaughtered after obtaining permission from local authorities and a government veterinary surgeon.

The order unsettled sections of farmers and livestock traders, particularly because it came just before the festival season. The regulation was challenged before the Calcutta High Court, which upheld the government's decision and dismissed all petitions against it. Soon after, Muslim religious leaders began weighing in on a proposal that had traditionally been associated with Hindu groups.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani called for granting the cow national animal status. In a post on X, he wrote, “The game of mob lynching in the name of the cow, the killing of innocent people, politics of hatred and efforts to defame Muslims should now end. We would be happy if the cow is declared a ‘national animal’ and a permanent solution to this problem is found, so that no human life is lost and politics is not done in the name of religion.”

The cow should be granted the status of the ‘‘national animal’’. The majority of the people in the country not only consider the cow sacred, but also accord it the status of a mother. In such a situation, it is difficult to understand what political compulsion is preventing the… — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) May 20, 2026

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari also supported consideration of the proposal. He argued that if such a move could help reduce recurring disputes over cow slaughter, it deserved debate.

He also appealed to Muslims not to sacrifice cows during Baqrid, saying Islam does not require the sacrifice of any specific animal.

BJP leaders hold back

Despite the unusual support coming from Muslim leaders, senior BJP leaders have not embraced the demand. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told PTI that the central government is not considering any such proposal.

“Different organisations keep working on such issues and approach MPs. People submit applications and say such a step should be taken,” he said and made it clear that no proposal on the matter is presently before the Union Cabinet.

“As of now, there is no such matter under consideration before the Cabinet. If any proposal reaches a stage where government or Cabinet intervention is required, we will inform you,” he said.

Referring to West Bengal’s recent changes to cattle slaughter regulations, Meghwal added, “Different states take decisions on such matters according to their circumstances and merits.”

ALSO READ: Why did the Madras High Court order a total ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu ahead of Bakrid?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a different line while speaking at an event in Bijnor.

“I am seeing a trend these days. Many maulvis and maulanas (Muslim clerics) are saying that the cow should be declared the national animal. We said the cow is our mother and our relationship spans lifetimes. Is there any need to make a declaration between a mother and her child? These are our values. The respect we have for our mother is the same respect we have for the cow,” he said.

He went further, stating that the cow is already “Rashtra Mata” in the cultural sense and does not require any official declaration. “Cow is our mother. Animal is your mentality. Your thinking is like animals if you call cow a mere animal. Just as nobody needs an introduction to our mother, no declaration is needed for Gau Mata,” he said.

Hindu religious leader Rambhadracharya backed the UP chief minister’s statements and argued that the only way to stop cow slaughter was for supporters of Hindutva to win 370 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections. He described the demand for national animal status as a move driven by publicity and politics.

What would national animal status actually mean?

India’s Constitution does not specifically mention a national animal. The tiger became India’s national animal in 1972 when the Indira Gandhi government launched the Project Tiger to protect the species from extinction.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 gives the tiger the highest level of legal protection under Schedule I. Hunting and illegal trade involving the animal are prohibited.

Legal experts say that if cows were declared national animal, a separate set of laws similar to those used for wildlife protection would likely be required.

ALSO READ: Cow vigilantism a crime, states must stop mob violence, maintain law and order: SC

Former Union Law Secretary PK Malhotra told the news agency PTI-Bhasha that such a move would require detailed provisions for protection and enforcement. He also cautioned that lawmakers would need to carefully examine its consequences before introducing any legislation.

He described the proposal as largely “symbolic” and questioned its “practical utility”.

Malhotra pointed out that Article 48 of the Constitution directs states to take steps for preserving and improving breeds of cows, calves and other milch and draught cattle and to prohibit their slaughter.

Many states have used this constitutional provision to enact local laws restricting or banning cow slaughter.

The economic side of the debate

The proposal also intersects with a major export industry. Data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) reveal that buffalo meat is India’s largest animal-product export.

In the financial year 2025-26, the country exported buffalo meat worth $4.06 billion, far exceeding exports of dairy and poultry products.

Five states accounted for 57.45 percent of those exports: West Bengal (12.62 percent), Uttar Pradesh (12.29 percent), Maharashtra (11.28 percent), Telangana (10.85 percent) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41 percent).

Rules governing cattle slaughter fall under state jurisdiction. Several northeastern states and Kerala permit the slaughter of bovine animals, while many other states impose restrictions or outright bans. The Union government prohibits the export of beef derived from cattle.

There are political arguments around buffalo meat exports as well. Earlier this year, during the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, Swami Avimukteshwaranand demanded that the cow be declared national animal. He claimed Uttar Pradesh contributes more than 40 percent of India’s meat exports and alleged that all exported meat is recorded as buffalo meat without DNA testing, allowing cattle meat to be exported under the same label.

He also argued that there is a wide difference between the number of buffaloes officially recorded in the state and the volume of meat being exported.