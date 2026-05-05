Muslim MLAs power Congress in Assam and Kerala: What the 2026 verdict signals?

The 2026 Assembly elections in four states, like Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and one Union Territory, Puducherry, delivered a fragmented verdict for once regarded as India’s largest party, the Congress and its allies.

While the party struggled broadly, its Muslim candidates achieved strikingly high success rates, particularly in Assam. This performance has sparked debate, with rivals like All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal labeling Congress the "new Muslim League."

Though Congress unit in Assam faced a massive setback, with Assam state President Gaurav Gogoi losing elections, the party managed to bag 19 seats, 18 of which are Muslims.

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Assam's stark divide: 90% strike rate for Muslim candidates

In Assam, Congress fielded 20 Muslim candidates and secured victories for 18 of them. The party won only 19 seats total, with 18 held by Muslim MLAs and just one by a non-Muslim. In sharp contrast, only one of the 79 non-Muslim candidates succeeded.

The disparity highlights concentrated support in Muslim-majority or Muslim-influenced constituencies, often in Lower Assam, for instance, in Gauripur, Abdul Sobahan Ali Sarkar defeated AIUDF rival by over 19,000 votes. Similarly, in Jaleshwar, Aftab Mollah won by a massive 109,688 votes against an AIUDF leader. In Samaguri, Tanzil Hussain secured a victory margin exceeding 108,000 votes.

The disparity in the winning margins showed the revamp in Congress's electoral map; in several areas, the margin went up to 20,000 votes, reaching over 100,000 in some constituencies.

Congress's overall vote share stood at 29.84%, it dominated select pockets. The new Assam Assembly will feature around 22 Muslim MLAs, with Congress accounting for 18. Notably, the BJP-led NDA reportedly has none.

Erosion of Congress base in Assam

Historically a broader force in Assam, the party has seen its base erode through defections, factionalism, and polarization, shrinking to a core of 19 seats dominated by Muslim legislators.

AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal delivered a pointed critique, accusing Congress of undermining his party only to collapse into a community-specific entity.

"Those who dig wells for others, themselves fall into them," he said, expressing regret over Congress's transformation.

The criticism stems from Congress's earlier alliance shifts and candidate selections.

UDF-led Kerala: Institutionalised Muslim representation

Kerala uprooted the Left government after 10 years and presented a stronger showing for Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Out of 35 Muslim MLAs elected in Kerala assembly elections 2026, 30 come from the United Democratic Front (UDF), including eight from Congress and 22 from its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Achieving a combined vote share of around 39.80%.

Also Read: ‘We accept the people's mandate’: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi takes responsibility of defeat

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: Limited gains, Muslim wins

Apart from Kerala and Assam, in West Bengal, Congress secured just two seats, while both constituencies with significant Muslim populations, fielded by candidates Motab Shaikh in Farakka and Julfikar Ali in Raminagar. The party reportedly fielded more Muslim candidates than the Trinamool Congress, hinting at some voter shift.

Tamil Nadu saw Congress field two Muslim candidates, with one emerging victorious in a total 5 victories for the party in the state, for the party.

Shifting Congress representation

Across these four states, Muslim candidates fielded by Congress and allies posted strike rates exceeding 80% in key cases, reflecting demographic voting patterns in areas with higher Muslim populations, where Congress positioned itself as a viable alternative amid competition from regional players like AIUDF, IUML, or TMC.

In the wider picture, the evolving representation has enabled the party to effectively mobilize the community in specific geographies and convert these into high conversion of tickets into seats for targeted candidates. It also enabled Congress to retain relevance in minority politics where broader appeal has waned.

Also Read: UDF set to form government in Kerala; Who will be Congress CM face?

But it isn’t all good for one of India’s oldest national parties, the over-reliance on one demographic raises questions about pan-social coalition-building, essential for governance in diverse states like Assam. It also resulted in limited overall seats, restricted influence, such as claiming Leader of Opposition status comfortably and risk of further alienation from other voter groups, as seen in Assam's indigenous and Hindu vote consolidation elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the trend signals "communal" positioning. Congress's historical secular credentials now intersect with evident community-specific success.

The future of Indian opposition politics

The results of these four states in the Assembly elections compel us to ponder these results amid national debates on minority representation and electoral strategies.

Congress's performance underscores the resilience of identity-based voting even though the BJP emphasises development, nationalist approach and Hindutva outreach.

In Assam, the outcome highlights persistent regional divides between the Brahmaputra Valley and Muslim-influenced districts.

For Congress, the path forward involves balancing this core support with renewed outreach to non-Muslim voters.

While it presents an opportunity to portray the party as niche rather than national, it also shows how targeted strategies can yield pockets of strength, but sustaining the ‘Grand Old Party’ status requires bridging divides beyond any single community.



(with agencies input)

