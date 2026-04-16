Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says on religion-based quota | Explained

As discussions on the Women’s Reservation Bill began during the special session of Parliament, fresh political fault lines emerged, with some parties introducing new dimensions to the debate. While certain groups raised a north-south representation argument, others pushed for sub-quotas within the proposed reservation for women.

The Samajwadi Party raised the demand for a separate quota for Muslim women within the proposed one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The demand implies earmarking specific constituencies exclusively for Muslim women candidates.

In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Samajwadi Party's demand for a separate quota for Muslim women within the women's reservation bill:

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The development triggered debate in Parliament, drawing attention to the broader framework of reservations in legislatures. Currently, reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is provided only for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, 84 are reserved for SCs and 47 for STs, accounting for around 24 per cent of the total. These provisions are granted under Article 330 of the Constitution, while the remaining 412 seats are open to candidates from all communities.

The proposed Women’s Reservation follows a similar structure. One-third of seats will be reserved for women, and within this, around 24 per cent will be allocated to SC and ST women. The remaining seats will be open to women from all categories.

The issue of “reservation within reservation” has historically delayed the legislation. The Women’s Reservation Bill, first introduced in 1996, failed to pass due to demands for a separate quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) women.

Although the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, it was not introduced in the Lok Sabha amid continued demands for OBC quotas, leading to its lapse.

With the debate resurfacing decades later, the renewed demand for a Muslim quota has once again sparked controversy.

The Constitution does not reportedly permit reservations based on religion. Despite this, the demand has been raised in Parliament, with political observers viewing it as part of a broader electoral strategy aimed at consolidating minority votes.

Data from recent elections adds another layer to the debate. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party fielded 10 women candidates, including one Muslim woman. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it fielded 42 women candidates, of whom four were from the Muslim community, roughly around 10 per cent representation.

The debate has also brought attention to the representation of Muslim women in Indian politics. Since independence, a total of 690 women have been elected to the Lok Sabha, of which only 18 were Muslim women, less than 3 per cent. Currently, among 75 women MPs, only two are Muslim.