Muslims, Christians, And All Communities Welcome In RSS, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated a two-day lecture series titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons” at PES University Auditorium in Bengaluru. The event marks the beginning of celebrations to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the RSS, founded in 1925.

In his address, Bhagwat spoke about the origins of the RSS and its journey over the past century. He said the organisation was born out of a need for social unity and national reconstruction at a time when India faced deep divisions and repeated invasions. He traced India’s history to highlight the importance of unity among people and said that Hindus played a key role in preserving the country’s ancient identity and values.

The RSS chief described the RSS as a unique organisation that does not function as a political entity. He said the Sangh works to strengthen society and supports policies that benefit the nation but does not have any formal political links. He urged citizens to take personal responsibility for maintaining discipline, harmony, and mutual respect in society.

During the interaction, Bhagwat was asked why the RSS is not registered as an organisation. Responding to the question, he explained that the Sangh began its work during British rule in 1925 and did not find it necessary to register with the colonial government. “Do you expect us to register with the British government? Against whom?” he asked.

Mohan Bhagwat Defends RSS Legal Status

He added that the RSS had been banned three times since Independence but each time the ban was lifted by the courts. “The government has recognized us. If we were not there, who would they ban? Each time, courts dismissed the ban and made the RSS a legal organization,” he said. Bhagwat further stated that the Sangh works within the framework of the Indian Constitution and therefore does not need registration. “Many things are not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered,” he said.

RSS Welcomes All

When asked about the participation of Muslims in the RSS, Bhagwat clarified that the Sangh welcomes everyone who considers themselves a son or daughter of Bharat Mata (Mother India). He said that while the Sangh identifies itself as part of Hindu society, people from all religions can attend RSS shakhas (local branches) if they come with a sense of unity and belonging. “Muslims come to shakhas, Christians come to shakhas, as do people from all castes in Hindu society. We don’t ask who they are. We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how the Sangh works,” he said.

RSS Wants To Build Strong Hindu Society

Bhagwat also explained the core mission of the RSS, saying it aims to organise and strengthen Hindu society to build a prosperous and self-reliant Bharat. “We want to unite, organize, and develop qualities in the entire Hindu society so that they can create a strong and prosperous nation. Such a society will share the knowledge of Dharma with the world to bring peace and happiness,” he said.

He added that once this goal is achieved, the Sangh’s role would be complete. “Our mission and vision are to build an organized and strong Hindu society. Once we accomplish that, the organized society will do the rest,” Bhagwat said.