Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991735https://zeenews.india.com/india/muslims-in-japan-face-burial-challenges-as-population-grows-amid-cemetery-shortage-dna-2991735.html
NewsIndia
MUSLIMS IN JAPAN

Muslims In Japan Face Burial Challenges As Population Grows Amid Cemetery Shortage | DNA

The Japanese government has rejected requests from the Muslim community to establish additional graveyards, citing cultural traditions and environmental concerns. MP Mizuho Umemura stated that cremation is the Japanese custom, and burials can contaminate underground water.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Muslims In Japan Face Burial Challenges As Population Grows Amid Cemetery Shortage | DNA

The Japanese government has rejected petitions from the Muslim community seeking the establishment of additional graveyards across the country, citing cultural and environmental concerns.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis. During a parliamentary debate, MP Mizuho Umemura stated that Japan does not require extra cemeteries. She explained two main reasons for the decision: “Cremation is the Japanese tradition, and several communities have long opposed the establishment of cemeteries. Additionally, burials can contaminate underground water sources.”

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Currently, Japan has ten cemeteries designated for Muslims. However, the growing Muslim population, now approximately 350,000, has prompted demands for more burial spaces. In 2010, the Muslim population in Japan was 110,000, rising to 150,000 by 2015, a 36 per cent increase. By 2020, it reached 230,000, and it is expected to be around 350,000 by 2025. While Muslims constitute only 0.3 per cent of Japan’s total population, they are the fastest-growing minority community.

Japan’s population is predominantly Shinto and Buddhist, with 95 per cent of citizens observing cremation after death. Using this as a reference, government officials have opposed proposals for additional Muslim graveyards. An informal suggestion from authorities states that if a Muslim migrant dies in Japan, either their funeral can be conducted according to Japanese customs, or their body can be transported internationally at the family’s expense for burial in their home country. No official rules have yet been established.

Unlike in some Western countries, where debates around migrants are often linked to crime, the discussion in Japan centres primarily on land availability for cemeteries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

IndiGo flight cancellations
Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Why Chaos Hit The Airline On Wednesday?
foldable table
Best Foldable Laptop Tables for Comfort, Work & Study at Home
Technology news
Google’s Android 16 Update Brings AI Notification Summaries For Pixel Users
vegan leather
Premium Men’s Belts for Everyday Style & Comfort
India
India, Nepal To Hold Talks On Aviation Fuel Supply Through Pipeline
Bangladesh
Teachers’ Protest In Bangladesh Forces Shutdown Of All Govt Primary Schools
Moaists
Bijapur Dantewada Encounter: 2 DRG Jawans Martyred, 7 Maoists Neutralised
Karnataka politics
Karnataka Political Tussle: DK Flies To Delhi, Siddaramaiah Says 'Let Him Go'
accident
Teen Vlogger Dies In High-Speed KTM Crash At 140 Kmph, Raises Safety Concerns
2026 West Bengal Elections
5 Schemes Of 'Didi' That Challenge Modi's Centre Welfare Politics In Bengal