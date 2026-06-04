Muzaffarnagar medical horror: CMO orders probe after doctor allegedly re-break mentally challenged girl's bone over unpaid bribe

A horrifying case of alleged medical cruelty and extortion is shaking everyone up. A defenseless widow says a surgeon at a government hospital twisted and broke her disabled daughter’s leg a second time because she couldn't pay a bribe. The devastated mom, Reshma, went to the Muzaffarnagar District Collectorate carrying her mentally challenged 14-year-old to seek help from higher-ups. The chief medical officer isn't taking it lying down—she ordered a team to look into the awful claims of corruption and abuse.

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Here's what happened: Reshma's daughter needed surgery about a month and a half ago. But the hospital had other plans. They allegedly asked for Rs 25,000 in bribes for the operation. When Reshma cried poverty, they wouldn't help.

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Desperate, Reshma begged the District Magistrate for help. He told the hospital in no uncertain terms that the kid would get free treatment. Yet, the hospital people didn't listen.

Reshma had to pay Rs 8,000 to get any care at all. And the folks at the hospital said she'd have to keep coughing up cash at every visit.

They explicitly told her the remaining balance of the Rs 25,000 bribe needed to be paid during follow-up visits. But the horror intensified at a routine post-op checkup. When Reshma brought her daughter in, Dr. Chaturvedi allegedly got angry when she couldn't pay.

Reshma's daughter was there for a simple mobility test. Instead of that, the doctor, furious about the unpaid money, supposedly snapped her patient's knee. He claimed it was part of the exam as he twisted the girl's leg with what should've been medical care, but was actually violence. The mentally challenged teenager screamed, and you could hear a bone snap.

What happened next? Instead of helping, the staff drove them out of the hospital. An X-ray later showed that the recently fixed bone was broken again.

Anger erupted in the community, pushing the CMO, Sunil Tewatia, to promise something would be done. He declared that a special team is looking into the claims against Dr. Chaturvedi and others involved.

Although Tewatia said the accused get a fair chance by having a hearing first, he assured everyone that evidence of wrongdoing means instant punishment. So, if they find proof of mistreatment, there'll be serious consequences. He stressed no one will escape responsibility.

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