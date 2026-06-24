/Muzaffarnagar factory horror: Beaten with iron rods, fed bran rotis, guarded by a Pitbull – rescued bonded workers describe their ordeal

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A police raid on a disposable plate manufacturing unit in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has uncovered allegations of bonded labour and brutalities. The rescued workers said they were confined, beaten with iron rods and belts, cut off from their families for months and forced to survive on coarse bran bread.
They were rescued on June 22 during a joint operation by the police, district administration and labour department in Mandi village under Titavi police station limits. According to the police, the workers had been kept in the factory against their will and subjected to severe abuse.
Those rescued include men from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and even Nepal. Several of them had injury marks on their bodies and described months, and in some cases years, of isolation from the outside world.
Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said the raid was carried out after authorities received information about labourers allegedly being held captive inside the factory.
“The police and the labour department raided the factory and freed 12 workers. All of them had been subjected to torture. One had injuries to his ear, another had deep wounds on his waist and one worker had suffered broken ribs. Some had been confined for two years, while others had been held for several months,” he told the media.
He also said investigators had received information that some people may have died due to the alleged abuse. Authorities have identified one such person and further investigation is going on.
Two accused (Shiva Tyagi of Budhana and Pradeep Balian of Titavi) have been arrested. The alleged factory operator, Ankit Balian, is absconding.
The police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Among those rescued is Ramu, a 20-year-old from Nainital in Uttarakhand. Orphaned at a young age, he was brought to Muzaffarnagar around two-and-a-half months ago after being approached near Ambala Roadways station with the promise of work.
“We were kept like prisoners inside the factory. We were not allowed to go outside the gate. Our mobile phones were taken away, our Aadhaar cards were burned and we were beaten with iron rods. We were given only bran rotis (bread) to eat,” he narrated the horror.
“We were made to work for hours without rest and were not allowed to sleep properly. The factory owner Ankit brought us here. The police have given us a new life,” he said.
Shivam Kumar, a 26-year-old from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, said he had been held at the factory for six months. Married and the father of a young daughter, he showed reporters injury marks on his waist and hips.
Fifty-year-old Jagdish from Sitapur broke down while recalling his experience. “I have been here for 11 months. Whenever we said we wanted to go home because we were unhappy, they would beat us badly,” he said.
Narayan, who comes from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, repeatedly thanked the police after his rescue. He said he had been brought from Old Delhi Railway Station after being offered work and had spent around four months in the factory.
“I have two children and a brother. I missed my family a lot,” he said.
Among the rescued workers was Dan Bahadur Thapa from Satyawati village in Nepal’s Palpa district. According to him, he had spent nearly two years at the factory without speaking to his family even once.
“We were forced to work and given only bran rotis with salt and red chilli powder. Even the tea had no sugar,” he said.
According to the police, the accused targeted people at railway stations and bus stands, luring them with promises of jobs paying between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 a month along with food and accommodation. Workers alleged that once they arrived at the factory, neither wages nor decent meals were provided.
Investigators also took into custody the pitbull dog from the premises. Titavi Station House Officer Pramod Kumar said the dog was allegedly kept outside the factory to stop workers from attempting to escape.
The police say the labourers’ mobile phones had been confiscated to cut them off from their families for long periods.
“At present, the workers have been rescued and we are contacting their families. Some relatives have already arrived, while others are still on their way,” he said.
“When workers are confined and their phones are taken away, they obviously cannot speak to their families. We are now looking into whether any missing person complaints had been filed by their relatives,” he added.
Spread across several bighas of land on the outskirts of Mandi village, the factory had operated without attracting much public attention.
Villagers refused to talk about the incident.
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