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  • /Muzaffarnagar factory horror: Beaten with iron rods, fed bran rotis, guarded by a Pitbull – rescued bonded workers describe their ordeal

Muzaffarnagar factory horror: Beaten with iron rods, fed bran rotis, guarded by a Pitbull – rescued bonded workers describe their ordeal

A police raid in Muzaffarnagar’s Mandi village led to the rescue of 12 workers from a disposable plate manufacturing factory where they were held in bonded labour. The workers alleged they were beaten, kept confined without phones or identity papers and denied proper food for months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar factory horror: Beaten with iron rods, fed bran rotis, guarded by a Pitbull – rescued bonded workers describe their ordeal
Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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