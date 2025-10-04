Rs 28.58 Crore Boost: Bihar Greenlights Muzaffarpur Airport With Code-2B Aircraft Upgrade Plan

Bihar is to get an additional airport to improve air connectivity, as tenders have been issued for the construction of a new airport in Muzaffarpur, an important city in the Tirhut belt.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has confirmed the news that the tendering process of the Muzaffarpur Airport building has been done, and the building will be constructed on a pre-fabricated steel structure.

$3.5 Million Project to Upgrade Airport

The Airport Authority has floated a tender worth ₹28.58 crore (around $3.43 million USD) for the construction and upgradation project.

The scheme includes:

Upgrading the existing airstrip to accommodate Code-2B aircraft (carrying a maximum of 20 passengers).

Construction of a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, a fire station, and a modern terminal building.

The awarded company will have an 11-month timeline to complete the construction and will be responsible for the facility's maintenance and upkeep for the following 24 months.

Major Connectivity Boost for Tirhut Region

This is deemed to be a vital decision for the Tirhut region. Presently, people are dependent on key operating airports in Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnia for outbound travel. The Muzaffarpur airport will offer direct air connectivity to the entire region.

The local community, which has long called for this connectivity, has welcomed the news as historic. According to sources, initially in phase one, the airport will start operations with smaller planes. This will go a long way in catapulting local trade, education, and health infrastructure.

Emphasis on Tourism and Regional Development

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new project and said that Bihar is always setting new records in air connectivity.

"Bihar will become one of those states where even smaller cities are linked through air service," Chaudhary said.

The new airport is also likely to provide a much-needed impetus to the tourism industry, particularly with the world's reputation about the lychee fruit of Muzaffarpur. The announcement has generated a wave of excitement throughout the region, offering new avenues of jobs and investment in addition to passenger comfort.

