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NewsIndiaMuzaffarpur hospital fire: Bihar govt cancel hospital licence after five deaths
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Muzaffarpur hospital fire: Bihar govt cancel hospital licence after five deaths

Bihar authorities have revoked the licence of a private hospital in Muzaffarpur after a fire killed five people. A detailed investigation is underway, while 18 patients remain hospitalised.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Muzaffarpur hospital fire: Bihar govt cancel hospital licence after five deathsRepresentative image. (Photo: AI)

Following the fire at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the Civil Surgeon has revoked the hospital's license.
 
Speaking to ANI, the Civil Surgeon informed that a probe is being conducted from all angles and actions will be taken based on the findings.

She said, "A technical investigation is being conducted from all angles, and further action will be taken based on the findings."
 
Five people died in the fire that broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, while 18 patients remain hospitalised, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar said.

Addressing reporters, SDM Kumar noted that the compensation had already been provided to affected families, while assistance to the remaining beneficiaries would be disbursed soon.

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Emergency teams were dispatched to the site early this morning, where they managed to bring the flames under control and prevent further spread.

Earlier, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expressed his profound grief and announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
 
Health Minister Nishant Kumar also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of five people in a fire at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and assured a thorough probe and punishment for those responsible.
 
"The incident that occurred in Muzaffarpur yesterday is extremely tragic. I pray to God for peace for the departed souls. It is a time of sorrow for their families. May God grant them the strength to bear this grief. The reasons behind the incident will be investigated, and action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.

This fire incident was reported a day after a massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3.

The incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

A total of 15 injured patients are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, according to a statement issued by the hospital. The hospital said that 13 of the admitted were foreign nationals. 

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