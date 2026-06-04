The cowardly escape: Doctors and staff desert screaming patients in deadly Bihar hospital blaze

A horrifying instance of medical negligence and structure failure hit Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A terrible fire ripped through the ICU at Prasad Hospital, leading to at least three deaths. The death toll is expected to climb. This incident turned nasty because eyewitnesses and families say the doctors and hospital staff fled as the fire spread, abandoning many patients. You can imagine how furious the families are.

ALSO READ | 3 patients killed, several injured after fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At around 3:00 AM on Thursday, a terrible fire tore through the ICU ward of Prasad Hospital. From the get-go, experts figured out that the cause was a short circuit in the critical care section.

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Family members of those affected are really angry at the hospital administrators. One man shared his sorrow, saying, "My dad, who was hooked up to life support, was left to suffer in that hellish ICU." He added that the doctors "ran like cowards, letting my father, along with other patients, scream in pain."

It gets worse—the staff didn't stop running even after the patients were in trouble. The family members of the victims report that after the fire started, they barely got any help from the fleeing hospital personnel.

Emergency services showed up and backed the tragic accounts told by the families. The firemen said the place was pretty much deserted when they arrived. Since no one was there to assist and everything was locked down because of all the toxic smoke, the firefighters had to break down doors and windows to save people. They did manage to rescue quite a few folks from the ICU and surrounding areas, but it was tough work.

Facing a locked and abandoned building filling up with toxic smoke, firefighters had no choice but to bust through structural doors and smash ICU windows to get in. Thanks to this tough approach, they managed to save dozens of patients who were stuck in the ICU and other nearby wards.

The death toll might keep going up because many injured folks are fighting for their lives. Over 20 survivors suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation, leaving doctors worried that more patients could pass away in the next few hours.

To give an update on the tragedy, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen mentioned that only three deaths are confirmed at the scene so far. He said, “Right now, we've got three confirmed fatalities, and their identities are being verified. Plus, a lot of critically hurt people were quickly moved to different hospitals.” Sen added that they're tracking their health closely and have put together a thorough investigation with help from multiple departments to look into the fire safety violations and management’s actions.

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